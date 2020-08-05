Speech recognition co Voiceitt raises $10m

Israeli speech recognition technology Voiceitt has raised $10 million in a Series-A financing round from Viking Maccabee Ventures, Microsoft's M12, AMIT Technion, Cahn Capital Corp, Connecticut Innovations, AARP, Quake Capital, SLJ Family Office, Dreamit Ventures and The Disability Opportunity Fund. This brings to over $15 million the amount raised by the company to date.

Voiceitt's application translates unintelligible and atypical speech in real time, enabling people with severe speech impairments to communicate by voice.

Voiceitt cofounder and CEO Danny Weissberg said, "Voiceitt provides a new dimension of independence and quality of life for people with speech and motor disabilities, and a compelling tool for those who care for and about them. Our technology helps with this and much more. With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, our objectives are not only to support the individual's in-person communication, but also to assist healthcare professionals and support the continuum of care for their patients."

The company has 25 employees at its office in Ramat Gan in Israel and the US. Voiceitt's network of international partners includes healthcare providers, speech and occupational therapists, researchers, and disability organizations in the US and throughout Europe.

New York based Cahn Capital Corp. served as Investment Bankers for the Company.

