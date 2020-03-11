Starwood West moves toward NIS 1b debt arrangement

Foreign real estate company Starwood West, controlled by Barry Sternlicht, is beginning official negotiations with holders of its Series 1 bonds. Company executives reported yesterday that following talks with the trustee for the bonds, the company had begun negotiations with the trustee and those he represents (including representatives of the bondholders) for agreements on the company's debt to them.

Starwood West deals in commercial real estate; it holds seven shopping malls in the US. The company owes NIS 910 million to holders of its Series 1 bond in Israel, 85% of which is due for repayment only in August 2023. The Series 1 bonds, which were issued two years ago, have since lost 66% of their value because of a slowdown in the activity at the company's malls. The bonds are currently traded at only NIS 0.25, reflecting a junk bond annual yield to maturity of 76%.

Starwood West is part of US real estate group Starwood Capital Group, controlled by Sternlicht. When they were issued, the Series 1 bonds were rated A by S&P Ma'alot. Already when the bonds were issued, Starwood West reported a decline in revenue from its properties and the value of the properties, but these figures did not prevent strong demand for the issue. Since then, however, the decrease in activity at the malls has worsened, accompanied by a gradual fall in the bonds' rating.

Lower rating, higher interest rate for bondholders

S&P Ma'alot recently announced that it was downgrading the bonds to BBB minus, with a negative outlook, indicating a possible further rating downgrade in the coming year if Starwood West's operating performance continues to deteriorate. Following the downgrade, Starwood West had to increase the annual interest rate paid to the bondholders by 0.5% to 6.7%. S&P Ma'alot says that in a hypothetical scenario of Starwood West failing to pay its debt, the debt recovery rate for the bondholders will be only 10-30%.

