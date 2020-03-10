State Attorney agrees to postponement of Netanyahu plea hearing

The State Attorney's Office has notified the Jerusalem District Court that it opposes the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defense lawyers for a postponement of the opening hearing of Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges, scheduled for March 17. The State Attorney's Office agrees, however, to a postponement of the reading of the indictment and the hearing of pleas, and acknowledges that the defense has not received all of all the relevant investigation material.

The position of the State Attorney's Office means that if the court accedes to the request, the hearing on March 17 will be of a technical nature only, to set future hearing dates, and the accused, Netanyahu among them, will be able to obtain an exemption from appearing at it in person.

On Sunday, Netanyahu's lawyers asked for a 45-day adjournment because they had not received all the investigation materials.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2020

