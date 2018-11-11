Status symbol Bentley cars go on sale in Israel

Orchid Sports Cars last week officially inaugurated a Bentley cars agency in Israel. The UK luxury brand, owned by the Volkswagen group, specializes in unique personalized models. A large part of the assembly and finishing is hand-crafted by specialist artists.

In the first stage, the company is marketing two of its four models: the large Bentayga recreational vehicle and the new Continental GT coupe. The importer will also accommodate special orders of the Flying Spur and the Mulsanne limousine brands.

The 5.14-meter-long Bentayga can be ordered with four, five, or seven seats. The initial engine is a four-liter V8 generating 550 horsepower, with 0 to 100 kilometers an hour acceleration in 4.5 seconds. The starting price of NIS 1.575 million makes the Bentayga Bentley's cheapest car in Israel. It can also be ordered with a 12-cylinder engine generating 600 horsepower with a maximum speed of 301 kilometers per hour and a starting price of NIS 1.985 million.

The Continental GT luxury coupe, the new generation of which was launched recently, comes with a 6-liter 12-cylinder engine generating 635 horsepower. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.7 seconds and has a maximum speed of 333 kilometers per house. The starting price for the model is NIS 1.775 million, or NIS 2.115 million for a first edition with special accessories.

The 5.3-meter-long Flying Spur and 5.58-meter-long Mulsanne large limousines are equipped with V8 engines generating 505 horsepower and 530 horsepower, respectively, or with W12 engines generating 626 horsepower. Prices start at NIS 1.565 million and exceed NIS 3 million for the presidential version of the Mulsanne with an extended wheelbase. The company estimates the sales potential in Israel at 20 units a year. Orders have already been placed.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 11, 2018

