Steinitz: Electricity cheaper when Leviathan, Karish, Tanin gas flows

Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Dr. Yuval Steinitz today delivered the opening speech at the 2018 Israel Environment Conference, organized by the GKH law firm. Commenting on the electricity rate hikes, Steinitz said, "Once the Leviathan, Karish, and Tanin reservoirs begin producing gas, we'll be able to cut the price of electricity."

The Israel Environment Conference, in cooperation with GKH, is the leading conference on environmental protection. It deals with the society-economy-environment triangle. Hundreds of guests attended the conference, including decision-makers in leading Israeli companies, senior representatives of government ministries, etc.

Speakers who followed Steinitz included Siemens Israel CEO Shmuel Fledel, Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources director general Udi Adiri, GKH associate Adv. Tal Shohat, Nesher Israel Cement Enterprises CEO Moshe Kaplinsky, Delek Drilling VP Regulatory & Public Affairs (Leviathan project) Nadav Perry, and Knesset environmental lobby chairperson MK Yael Cohen Paran (Zionist Union).

Leviathan gas is due to flow in the final quarter of 2019 and Karish-Tanin in 2021.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018