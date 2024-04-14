Stock market reacts calmly to Iranian attack

Updated at 13.20

Despite the missile and drone attack on Israel by Iran overnight, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened the trading week fairly calmly this morning. The attack was anticipated after the deaths of senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commanders in an airstrike on a building in Damascus on April 1. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 0.83%, at 1,917 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 0.81%, at 1,937 points; and the BlueTech Global Index is down 0.93%, at 414.47 points.

Bank Leumi is down 0.41%; Elbit Systems is up 4.08%; Bank Hapoalim is up 0.15%; Discount Bank is up 0.33%; and Teva is down 3.03%.

Besides Elbit Systems, other defense stocks are also gaining. Aryt Industries is up 2.5%; Next Vision is up 3%; and ThirdEye Systems is up 8.64%.

Yields on government bonds are at six-month highs. The yield on two-year bonds is around 4.2%, and the yield on ten-year bonds is around 4.6%.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.7570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.57% lower, at NIS 4.0119/€.

