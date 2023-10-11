Stocks continue modest recovery; shekel stable

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continues to recover gradually after plummeting on Sunday following the assault on southern settlements by Hamas. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently up 0.42%, at 1,756.69 points. The Real Estate Index is up 1.27%, at 804.13 points.

The leading stocks this morning are Bank Leumi, up 0.31%; Nice Systems, up 0.03%; Discount Bank, up 0.69%, Bank Hapoalim, up 0.49%; and Delek Group, up 1.49%.

After weakening in early trading, the shekel is currently fairly stable. The shekel-dollar rate is currently down 0.02%, in comparison with yesterday’s representative rate, at NIS 3.9501, and the shekel-euro rate is up 0.39%, at NIS 4.1938/€.

IBI Investment House chief economist Rafi Gozlan says that the market is looking for direction and trying to understand the picture from day to day. "It sounds clichéd, but the market is very volatile at this time. On Sunday, we saw that it plunged, and then came modest rises. At first, there was a fear of much greater redemptions from mutual funds than actually happened."

