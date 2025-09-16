Stocks continue to fall

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continued to fall this morning. The indices switched from gains to losses yesterday following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in which he described Israel as increasingly isolated in the world and said that the country would have to adapt to an economy with characteristics of autarky. This morning it was reported that Israeli ground forces had entered Gaza City. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is currently down 1.43%, after closing 0.27% off yesterday, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 1.65%, after closing 0.55% off yesterday.

Leading the falls are the banks, with Bank Hapoalim down 1.05%, Bank Leumi down 1.64%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank down 2.73%. Teva is down 3.43%. Some stocks are nevertheless gaining: Nice is up 1.41%, and Nova is up 0.91%.

