Stocks dip again in Tel Aviv; shekel nears NIS 4$

As Israeli troops mass in preparation for a land operation in the Gaza Strip, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange are fairly sharply down this morning. The Tel Aviv 35 Index is down 1.97%, at 1,679.3 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index is down 2.26%, at 1,699.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index is down 2.24%, at 342.85 points. The Real Estate Index is down 2.92%.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen by over 8% since October 5, just before the Hamas incursion into Israel and the rampage of killing and hostage taking that began the current round of hostilities. The "fear index", the VTA35, which measures the market's expectation of 30-day volatility implied by at-the-money Tel Aviv 35 Index option prices, is up 11.53% at 29.69.

This morning’s leading stocks are Bank Leumi, down 1.85%; Delek Group, down 2.17%; Bank Hapoalim, down 1.92%; Discount Bank, down 1.78%; and Elbit Systems, down 0.83%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.28% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.969/$, and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 4.1867/€.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.