StoreDot fully charges e-scooter battery in 5 minutes

Israeli battery materials innovation developer StoreDot and its strategic partner BP have demonstrated a live, full-charge of an electric scooter in just five minutes. The electric scooter was equipped with StoreDot's ultra-fast charging battery. This proof-of-concept represents a major milestone for ultra-fast charging battery technology and its game-changing potential to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

StoreDot's ultra-fast charging battery technology offers the potential to bring electric vehicle charging times down to current refueling times. When coupled with the required ultra-fast charging infrastructure, it is expected to dramatically improve the EV ownership experience and play a key role in the earlier adoption of EVs - reducing the environmental impact of transportation as a result.

StoreDot CEO Dr. Doron Myersdorf said, "Within today's society of time poverty, a five-minute charge enabled by ultra-fast charging batteries and infrastructure, can make an EV as attractive to users as a petrol or diesel one. By using a two-wheel electric vehicle from Torrot, we have demonstrated the transformative potential of this technology for the first time in a real-life application, which will be applied to four-wheel electric vehicles in the future. This is an important milestone for the industry, and we will continue to evolve our technology in close collaboration with our partner BP to help in EV adoption."

"Ultra-fast charging is at the heart of BP's electrification strategy, which is why we invested in StoreDot last year, and why we are supporting this technology demonstration today," says Jon Salkeld, technology director for BP's AMU. "For the industry as a whole, this demonstration proves that an ultra-fast charging world will soon be possible and supports our goal of helping to create the infrastructure and collaboration framework required to facilitate a wider global technological shift to electric vehicles."

BP invested $20 million in StoreDot last year. Among the investors in StoreDot's $60 million Series C financing round in 2017 was Daimler and other previous investors include Roman Abramovich.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2019

