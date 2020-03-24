Stratasys donates 3D printed virus face shields

Israeli 3D printing company Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) is allocating resources and expertise to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is donating printing capacity across all regions to provide thousands of disposable face shields for use by medical personnel.

In the US, Stratasys has set an initial goal of producing 5,000 face shields by Friday, March 27, at no cost to the recipients. This includes both a 3D-printed frame and a clear plastic shield that covers the entire face. The company will have the ability to scale to an even faster rate of production.

Stratasys said medical technology leader Medtronic and Minneapolis-based Dunwoody College of Technology will provide support for the plastic shield material.

Stratasys CEO Yoav Zeif said, "We are humbled by the opportunity to help. We see additive manufacturing as an essential part of the response to the COVID-19 global epidemic. The strengths of 3D printing - be anywhere, print virtually anything, adapt on the fly - make it a capability for helping address shortages of parts related to shields, masks, and ventilators, among other things. Our workforce and partners are prepared to work around the clock to meet the need for 3D printers, materials, including biocompatible materials, and 3D-printed parts."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020