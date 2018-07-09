Strauss Group CEO Gad Lesin steps down

Strauss Group today announced that Gad Lesin, its president and CEO, is resigning his position for medical reasons. Giora Bar Dea, who has served in executive positions in the company for the past 21 years and has extensive experience and involvement in all of the group' initiatives in recent years, will continue as acting CEO of the Strauss Group, a role he has assumed in recent months. He will work with the group's management to fully implement the group's work plan and management its business. The company board of directors will proceed to select a permanent CEO.

Strauss Group chairperson Ofra Strauss said, "Gadi has been the group's CEO for the past nine years and led the group to great success at a time of substantial economic, global, and social change. Gadi consolidated the group's resilience and engineered major improvements in human capital, performance, and innovation. The group's value more than doubled during his term, its profit performance was stepped up and we established our international activity.

"Above all, however, Gadi was a model of humane leadership for all of us at Strauss. His way of leadership is a compass for guiding Strauss. As CEO, Gadi's striving for excellence and high standards without losing for a moment his sensitivity towards people and his ability to see the horizon, dare, and preserve values and ethics made him a leader and role model. Throughout his term, Gadi's leadership made the needs of the various parties with interests in the group the focus, and he won their trust.

"This is a difficult moment for us in the Strauss Group. We are at his side and with him and wish him a quick recovery from the bottom of our hearts."

