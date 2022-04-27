Strauss expands product recall

Following two positive results in tests for salmonella in two chocolate products sold to retail stores, Strauss has announced that it is expanding its recall to all products of the factory affected: Elite chocolate, Elite cakes, Elite waffles, Energy snack bars, Energy chocolate covered rice crackers, chewing gum and soft sweets, with all expiry dates.

"The company will restore the candy factory in Nof Hagalil to operation only when the fault shave been fixed and the products are completely safe to consume," the company's announcement said.

"Laboratory results received within the past few hours indicate an initial suspicion (final findings are not yet available) of salmonella in two individual samples of two chocolate products, out of 270 samples of products that were checked and went out to stores and were part of the recall that was announced. The findings have been reported to the Ministry of Health.

"In the light of these results, the company's management decided to act with full responsibility and not to take any risk, even if it is low, and to remove all products of the factory from store shelves."

Strauss Israel CEO Eyal Dror said, "We will not take any risks where the health of the public is concerned, and because of the widespread confusion among consumers, we decided this morning, in consultation with the Food Authority in the Ministry of Health, to take extra care and to expand the collection of products, despite the fact that, at present, we have no indication of any problem in these products. We will not take any risks, and we will bear the entire cost, as is expected of us." The company says that all its other products are safe to consume.

In a video clip released yesterday, Dror said that any consumer who contacted Strauss's customer service center would receive double compensation for any product bought that is affected by the recall.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2022.

