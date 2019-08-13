Strauss posts higher profit on static revenue

Israeli food company Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS), headed by Giora Bardea, released its second quarter financial this morning, showing a rise in operating profit and a lower tax expense, partly offset by a higher finance expense, leading to a 15.4% rise in net profit from NIS 110 million in the second quarter of 2018 to NIS 127 million in the current quarter.

Revenue, however, grew by just 0.8% in the second quarter, to NIS 1.33 billion. Gross profit rose 2.8% to NIS 588 million.

