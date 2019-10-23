Strauss selling coffee capsules on Amazon Israel

Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) has begun selling on Amazon Israel. The country's second largest food company opened its Amazon Israel online product store yesterday and is currently selling coffee capsules. Strauss is the first major food company to start operations on Amazon's new Israel site and it is likely to pave the way for other Israeli food companies to begin online sales.

Strauss's online Amazon store is called 'Elite' and it is currently only selling packages of coffee (Nespresso-type) capsules. A packet of 50 capsules is selling for NIS 72, plus a NIS 2.80 delivery charge.

Strauss has for some time been offering this product and service on its own website and is now expanding this practice to an external website, and potential retail competitor. Strauss also operates on Amazon's US site selling its Sabra hummus and other spreads but this is its first venture on Amazon's recently launched Israel site.

Strauss has 12% of Israel's food and beverage market.

Amazon Israel launched deliveries on September 22. At present the Amazon Israel is only in English but a Hebrew website is expected to go on air in the near future.

