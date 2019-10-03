Strong Sept tourism as Israel heads for record year

437,000 overseas came to Israel in September, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Between January and September 2019, 3.3 million tourists came to Israel, up 13% from 2018. The country has had 3.5 million visitors in the first nine months of the year, including those who did not stay overnight, up 14% from last year, and Israel looks set to break last year's record when 4.1 million tourists visited Israel.

September is traditionally a strong month for tourism, for vacationers rather than business tourists, with many Diaspora Jews visiting Israel for the holidays. 22% of tourists visiting Israel come from the US, with large numbers of tourists from France, Russia, Germany and the UK.

Despite the large number of visitors, the number of Israelis traveling abroad is far larger. Israelis have made 7.1 million trips abroad since the start of the year, up 5% from last year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2019

