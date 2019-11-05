Strong holiday tourism keeps Israel on course for record year

921,000 overseas visitors came to Israel in September and October, the Jewish holiday season, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up 13% from 2018. Between January and October 2019, 3.7 million tourists came to Israel, up 10% from 2018. The country has had more than 4 million visitors in the first ten months of the year, including those who did not stay overnight, up 11% from last year, and Israel looks set to break last year's record when 4.1 million tourists visited Israel.

September and October are traditionally strong months for tourism, for vacationers rather than business tourists, with many Diaspora Jews visiting Israel for the holidays. 22% of tourists visiting Israel come from the US, with large numbers of tourists from France, Russia, Germany and the UK.

