Strong shekel pushes dollar towards 15-month low

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.24% against the dollar at NIS 3.5665/$ and down 0.25% against the euro at 4.0291/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.575/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.299% at 4.034/€.

The shekel is stronger today and moving towards the key NIS 3.558/$ level. Since the beginning of February, the Israeli currency has moved through a narrow trading band of less than 3% between NIS 3.558/$ and NIS 3.66/$. Should the rate fall below NIS 3.558/$, this would be the strongest level for the Israeli currency since April 2018.

Dr. Adam Reuter, chairman of Financial Immunities, which manages forex risks for companies, observes that the shekel is at its strongest-ever against the index of the 26 major currencies of the countries with which Israel trades - known as the nominal effective exchange rate. He urges the Bank of Israel to resume its foreign currency purchases and thus weaken the shekel in order to help Israeli exporters.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019