Strongest September for mortgages in 10 years

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, despite lockdown and despite the Jewish holidays, September was the strongest month for 10 years in mortgage taking in Israel. Banks gave out NIS 6.3 billion in mortgages last month. Homebuyers in the Buyers Price Target plan, which the government is phasing out, made up 15% of mortgage takers.

Low interest rates and political uncertainty are other reasons for the rush to take mortgages.

8,363 mortgages were given in September - a similar number to July and August and to the summer of 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2020

