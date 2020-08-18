Sudan confirms normalization talks with Israel

Sudan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haidar Badawi Sadiq said today in Khartoum that his country is conducting talks with Israel and admitted that the imminent agreement between Israel and the UAE has paved the wave for other Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations. He told "Sky News" in Arabic that "Israel and Sudan will gain from a peace agreement," and added that there was no reason for hostility between the two countries. "We look at an agreement of this kind through the interests of Sudan without sacrificing our values and principles."

Sadiq added that the UAE was taking a courageous step that blazes a trail for other Arab countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hinting for months that relations with many Arab countries have been improving but refused to provide any more details.

In February 2020, Netanyahu met with the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Lt. Gen Abdel Fattah al Burhan during a visit to Entebbe in Uganda. During the two hour meeting it was agreed to begin cooperation ahead of normalization between the two countries.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson welcomed the Sudanese statement today and said, "The State of Israel looks positively on any step that will lead to normalization and a peace agreement with countries in the region.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020