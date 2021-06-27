search
Sun: Nice Systems, Teva advance in mixed trading

27 Jun, 2021 18:14
The Tel Aviv 35 Index ended the session just ahead.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,688.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04%, to 1,765.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.27%, to 576.16 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 368.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 672 million in equities and NIS 1.29 billion in bonds.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 3.2450/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at 3.8762/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.08%. Bank Leumi fell 1.32%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.10%; Nice Systems rose 2.24%; and Teva rose 1.43%.

Supergas was a prominent advancer, rising 5.13%, and Kamada rose 4.38%. Fattal Hotels fell 3.90% and Max Stock fell 3.44%.

