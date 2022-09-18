Sun: Week starts on substantial falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.56%, to 1,920.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.50%, to 1,977.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.16%, to 407.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.25%, to 358.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 795 million in equities and NIS 1.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.4440/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.4307/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.16%. Delek Group fell 3.19%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.45%; ICL fell 2.75%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.66%.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 2.84%, and Delta, up 2.26%. Liverperson fell 8.93%, Perion Network fell 6.40%, and Nayax fell 4.50%.

