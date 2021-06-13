Sun: Aquarius Engines lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,706.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.07%, to 1,779.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.27% to 579.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 385.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 696 million in equities and NIS 1.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.242/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.063% higher, at NIS 3.949/€.

Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA) led the market, rising 17.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover after signing an MOU to set up a factory in the UAE.

Liveperson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 3.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.92%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.17% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.38%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.47% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.10%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.63%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.51%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.59%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.74%.

