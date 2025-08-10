search
Sun: Banks, Sapiens spark sharp TASE gains

10 Aug, 2025 17:19
Sapiens and parent company Formula rose sharply amid acquisition reports while the banks were boosted by permission to distribute bigger dividends.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 2,971.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41% to 3,020.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 529.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 409.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 1.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.527% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.435/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.414% higher, at NIS 4.005/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 6.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 6%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 6.01% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.81%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 24.3% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 index following reports that parent company Formula Systems (TASE: FORTY; Nasdaq: FORTY) is in advanced talks to sell its 43.5% stake at a company valuation of $2 billion. Formula itself rose 11.89%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.50% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.4%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.95% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.12%.

