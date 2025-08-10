Sun: Banks, Sapiens spark sharp TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 2,971.69 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41% to 3,020.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 529.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 409.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 1.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.527% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.435/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.414% higher, at NIS 4.005/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 6.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 6%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 6.01% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.81%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 24.3% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 index following reports that parent company Formula Systems (TASE: FORTY; Nasdaq: FORTY) is in advanced talks to sell its 43.5% stake at a company valuation of $2 billion. Formula itself rose 11.89%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.50% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.4%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.95% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.12%.

