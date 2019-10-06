search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Banks, Teva lead sharp TASE rise

6 Oct, 2019 18:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, NICE Systems and the major banks led the market higher today but Energean led the declines on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.49% to 1,613.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.46% to 1,530.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06% to 367.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 369.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 772.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.344% on Friday at NIS 3.481/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.308% at NIS 3.820/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.61%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.18%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.06% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.51%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.15% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index.

Energean Oil & Gas plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.51%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.22% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018