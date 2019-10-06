Sun: Banks, Teva lead sharp TASE rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.49% to 1,613.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.46% to 1,530.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06% to 367.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 369.31 points. Trading turnover was NIS 772.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.344% on Friday at NIS 3.481/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.308% at NIS 3.820/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.95% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.61%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.18%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.06% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.51%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.15% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index.

Energean Oil & Gas plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.51%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.22% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.05%.

