Sun: Banks and real estate stocks lead slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.28%, to 1,707.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.60%, to 1,706.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.62% to 335.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.90% to 360.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion in equities and NIS 2.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.273% on Friday, at NIS 3.659/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.011% higher at NIS 3.875/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market falling 2.76% and <href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.38%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.37%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.56% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.08%, Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 5.05% and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 5.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Only two stocks rose on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.13% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.