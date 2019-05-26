Sun: Banks boost TASE as Teva slumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38% to 1,569.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 1,454.33 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 367.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 358.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 573.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.277% on Friday at NIS 3.605/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.206% at 4.034/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 5.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.93% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.80%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.87%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.82% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.43%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.38% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.31%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.50%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.34% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.21%.

