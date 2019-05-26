search
Sun: Banks boost TASE as Teva slumps

26 May, 2019 17:41
Globes correspondent

The big banks and telcos rose strongly today but Teva and Perrigo continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38% to 1,569.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 1,454.33 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 367.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 358.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 573.3 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.277% on Friday at NIS 3.605/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.206% at 4.034/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 5.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.93% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.80%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.87%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.82% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.43%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.89%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.38% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.31%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.50%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.34% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.21%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

