Sun: Banks bounce back

15 Nov, 2020 17:38
The main indices rose today, led by the banks, with Fattal Hotels also among the leading stocks. Hadera Paper again rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,426.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,468.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55%, to 501.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 360.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 0.71 billion in equities and NIS 2.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.44% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.3620/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.36% lower, at NIS 3.9730/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.37%. Fattal Hotels rose 1.65%; Discount Bank rose 2.06%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.47%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.11%.

IT company One Software Technologies, which is set to merge with Taldor, rose 7.91%, while Hadera Paper continued its strong upswing, rising a further 7.61%. In the other direction, Matrix fell 5.58% and Nice Systems fell back 4.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

