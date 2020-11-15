Sun: Banks bounce back

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,426.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,468.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55%, to 501.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 360.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 0.71 billion in equities and NIS 2.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.44% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.3620/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.36% lower, at NIS 3.9730/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.37%. Fattal Hotels rose 1.65%; Discount Bank rose 2.06%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.47%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.11%.

IT company One Software Technologies, which is set to merge with Taldor, rose 7.91%, while Hadera Paper continued its strong upswing, rising a further 7.61%. In the other direction, Matrix fell 5.58% and Nice Systems fell back 4.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2020

