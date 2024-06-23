Sun: Banks buck market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,964.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52% to 1,927.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.60% to 395.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 378.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 778 million in equities and NIS 2.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.538% on Friday, at NIS 3.739/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.216% higher at NIS 3.998/€.

On the market NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.46%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.35%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.86%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.43% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.29%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 2.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.