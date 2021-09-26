Sun: Banks decline as TASE dips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,798.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 1,862.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 559.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 391.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 661.3 million in equities and NIS 2.40 billion in bonds. The market reopens on Wednesday after the first Simchat Torah holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% on Friday, at NIS 3.201/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.136% higher at NIS 3.756/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.93%, on the day's biggest rtrading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.11% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.14%. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 8.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.41% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.66%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 1.41%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.64% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Drilling Limited Partnership (TASE:DEDR.L) rose a further 3.96% after announcing last week that it is distributing a $100 million dividend on profits, and parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2021

