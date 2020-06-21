search
Sun: Banks, energy stocks lead sharp TASE falls

21 Jun, 2020 18:14
Delek, Energean and the big banks led the TASE down today but Teva and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.78%, to 1,399.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.89%, to 1,380.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18%, to 444.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.65%, to 351.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 955.20 million in equities and NIS 1.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.116% lower on Friday at NIS 3.447/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.543% lower, at NIS 3.863/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc fell 11.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.77% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.61%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 8.76% on the day's largest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.13% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.70%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.46%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.39%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.04% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

