Sun: Banks, energy stocks lead sharp TASE falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.78%, to 1,399.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.89%, to 1,380.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.18%, to 444.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.65%, to 351.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 955.20 million in equities and NIS 1.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.116% lower on Friday at NIS 3.447/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.543% lower, at NIS 3.863/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc fell 11.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.77% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.61%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 8.76% on the day's largest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.13% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 7.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.70%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.46%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.39%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.04% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2020

