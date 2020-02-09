Sun: Banks lead TASE big losses

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.39%, to 1,702.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69% to 1,637.00 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.89%, to 416.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 367.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 675.9 million in equities and NIS 1.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.378% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.426/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.640% at NIS 3.758/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.82%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.35%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.38% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.56%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.29% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.94%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.68% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

