Sun: Banks lead TASE big losses

9 Feb, 2020 18:21
Delek and the big banks fell sharply today but Teva and Perrigo bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.39%, to 1,702.97 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.69% to 1,637.00 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.89%, to 416.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 367.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 675.9 million in equities and NIS 1.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.378% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.426/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.640% at NIS 3.758/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.82%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.35%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.38% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.56%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.29% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.94%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 0.68% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

