Sun: Banks lead TASE down

29 Nov, 2020 18:13
Globes correspondent

The big banks and Bezeq led TASE declines today but NICE and Elbit bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 1,478.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,530.76 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.10%, to 514.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20%, to 364.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.11 billion in equities and NIS 2.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.30% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.319/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.058% higher, at NIS 3.957/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.30%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.63% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.29%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.63% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.82%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.02%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.37% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.06%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose7.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

