Sun: Banks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 1,478.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,530.76 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.10%, to 514.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20%, to 364.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.11 billion in equities and NIS 2.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.30% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.319/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.058% higher, at NIS 3.957/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.30%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.63% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.29%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.63% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.82%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.02%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.37% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.06%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose7.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2020

