Sun: Banks lead downturn at start of week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,899.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.59%, to 1,982.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36%, to 535.74 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.18%, to382.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 941 million in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.1150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.58% higher, at NIS 3.5292/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.37%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.60%; Elbit Systems rose 0.41%; Discount Bank fell 1.54%; and ICL rose 0.20%.

Notable advancers today were in the health sector: Opko Health rose 9.77%; Compugen rose 6.13%; and Perrigo rose 3.59%. In tech stocks, Tower Semiconductor fell 4.25%, and Allot fell 4.22%.

