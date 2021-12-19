search
Sun: Banks lead downturn at start of week

19 Dec, 2021 18:27
The major banks fell heavily today, depressing the main indices, but Elbit Systems maintained its positive momentum.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,899.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.59%, to 1,982.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36%, to 535.74 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.18%, to382.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 941 million in equities and NIS 1.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.29% higher, at NIS 3.1150/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.58% higher, at NIS 3.5292/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.37%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.60%; Elbit Systems rose 0.41%; Discount Bank fell 1.54%; and ICL rose 0.20%.

Notable advancers today were in the health sector: Opko Health rose 9.77%; Compugen rose 6.13%; and Perrigo rose 3.59%. In tech stocks, Tower Semiconductor fell 4.25%, and Allot fell 4.22%.

