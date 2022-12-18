Sun: Banks lead further TASE slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,798.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1, points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21%, to 346.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 350.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 0.73 billion in equities and NIS 1.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.76% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.4510/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.99% higher, at NIS 3.6721/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.46%. Bank Leumi fell 1.65%; ICL fell 0.16%; Discount Bank fell 1.93%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.73%.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 4.85%, Plasson, up 3.67%, and Strauss Group, up 3.06%. Property & Building fell 5.35%, Fox fell 4.87%, amd Ormat fell 4.22%.

