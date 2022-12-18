search
Sun: Banks lead further TASE slide

18 Dec, 2022 18:26
Globes correspondent

Bank stocks fell substantially today as the Tel Aviv market resumed where it left off last week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,798.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1, points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21%, to 346.96 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 350.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 0.73 billion in equities and NIS 1.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.76% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.4510/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.99% higher, at NIS 3.6721/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.46%. Bank Leumi fell 1.65%; ICL fell 0.16%; Discount Bank fell 1.93%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.73%.

Notable advancers today were Danel, up 4.85%, Plasson, up 3.67%, and Strauss Group, up 3.06%. Property & Building fell 5.35%, Fox fell 4.87%, amd Ormat fell 4.22%.

