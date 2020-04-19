Sun: Banks lead sharp TASE gains

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, reacting to Friday's gains on Wall Street and the easing of the lockdown in Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5.19%, to 1,392.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 5.25%, to 1,368.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.59%, to 381.67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.59%, to 352.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 1.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.083% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.5910/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.486% lower, at NIS 3.8897/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 13.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 12.19% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 7.20%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 6.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 9.57% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.69%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.54%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 5.25% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.43%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.85%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 10.03% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.74%.

Only two shares fell on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.49% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 0.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - on April 19, 2020

