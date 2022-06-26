Sun: Banks lead strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79%, to 1,853.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.09%, to 1,918.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.22% to 412.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 370.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 1.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.145% lower, at NIS 3.442/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 0.077% higher, at NIS 3.623/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 9.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 4.75%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.55%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.74. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 5.02% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.55%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.57%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.82%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.03%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.46% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 0.37%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 26, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.