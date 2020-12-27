Sun: Banks lead strong rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.84%, to 1,497.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.91%, to 1,559.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64%, to 538.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 366.82 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.08 billion in equities and NIS 1.53 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.12% lower, at NIS 3.2180/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.17% lower, at NIS 3.9221/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.82%; Discount Bank rose 2.75%; Elbit Systems rose 1.23%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.26%.

Other notable advancers were Fattal Hotels, up 8.96, and Partner, up 7.10%. Compugen fell 6.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020