Sun: Banks leads TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,798.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,827.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 374.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.33% to 373.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 558.2 million in equities and NIS 1.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.249% on Friday, at NIS 3.609/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% higher at NIS 4.053/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.66% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.22%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.01%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.17% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.53%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.56% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.10%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.60% and Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) rose 1.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics (TASE: MTRN) fell 7.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

