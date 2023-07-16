search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Banks leads TASE losses

16 Jul, 2023 17:28
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and NICE systems fell today as Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.74%, to 1,798.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 1,827.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 374.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.33% to 373.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 558.2 million in equities and NIS 1.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.249% on Friday, at NIS 3.609/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.369% higher at NIS 4.053/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.66% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.22%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.01%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.17% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.53%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.56% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.10%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.60% and Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) rose 1.16%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics (TASE: MTRN) fell 7.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018