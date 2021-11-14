Sun: Banks lift TA 35 Index to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,903.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,992.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 583.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0,05% to 393.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 799.8 million in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.256% on Friday, at NIS 3.112/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.425% lower at NIS 3.562/€.

The banks pushed the Tel Aviv 35 Index above 1,900 points for the first time ever. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.16%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.35%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.07% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 1.31%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 1.76% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.47%.

