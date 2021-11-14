search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Banks lift TA 35 Index to new record

14 Nov, 2021 17:11
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Hapoalim, Leumi and Discount pushed the Tel Aviv 35 Index above 1,900 points for the first time ever.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.74%, to 1,903.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85%, to 1,992.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 583.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0,05% to 393.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 799.8 million in equities and NIS 1.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.256% on Friday, at NIS 3.112/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.425% lower at NIS 3.562/€.

The banks pushed the Tel Aviv 35 Index above 1,900 points for the first time ever. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.16%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.40% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.35%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.4% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.07% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 1.31%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.27%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 1.76% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018