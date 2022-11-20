search
Sun: Banks push TASE higher

20 Nov, 2022 17:58
The banks and Delek led the gains today but NICE Systems and Ormat declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.18%, to 1,907.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.14%, to 1,936.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.89% to 376.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.32% to 368.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 846 million in equities and NIS 1.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.579% on Friday, at NIS 3.477/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.573% higher at NIS 3.597/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.53%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.14%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.42%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.69% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.82%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.21%.

