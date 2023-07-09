Sun: Banks push TASE sharply lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23%, to 1,740.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.35%, to 1,767.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.32% to 360.76 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 370.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 616.6 million in equities and NIS 1.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.487% on Friday, at NIS 3.717/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.350% higher at NIS 4.043/€.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) led the market today falling 2.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.45% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.68%. Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) fell 3.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.93% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.66%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.54%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.67% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.