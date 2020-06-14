search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Bezeq fails to lift TASE

14 Jun, 2020 19:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq and Delek bucked the market today while Teva and NICE Systems both declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,434.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,403.12 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00%, to 437.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.33%, to 355.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 709.1 million in equities and NIS 1.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.377% higher on Friday at NIS 3.464/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.110% higher, at NIS 3.923/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index following a positive recommendation from UBS. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.56% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.27%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.15% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.34%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.21%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.79% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.70%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.10%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.71%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.76%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018