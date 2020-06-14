Sun: Bezeq fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.48%, to 1,434.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,403.12 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00%, to 437.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.33%, to 355.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 709.1 million in equities and NIS 1.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.377% higher on Friday at NIS 3.464/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.110% higher, at NIS 3.923/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index following a positive recommendation from UBS. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.56% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.27%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.15% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.34%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.75% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.21%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.79% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.70%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.10%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.71%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.76%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2020

