Sun: Bezeq leads bullish TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56% to 1,593.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,468.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 385.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 358.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 286.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.392% on Thursday at NIS 3.589$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.099% at 4.0396/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 6.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.23%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.42% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.04%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 2.76%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.42%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.20% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.43%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 0.71% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 0.46%.

