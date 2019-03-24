search
Sun: Bezeq pyramid collapse continues as TASE slides

24 Mar, 2019 18:30
Bezeq and Teva led TASE down sharply today as Shapir and IFF bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.31% to 1,530.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.25% to 1,401.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32% to 379.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 355.21 points. Trading turnover was NIS 432.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% last Wednesday at NIS 3.608/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.161% at 4.099/€. There has been no foreign currency trading since because of the Purim holiday.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.17% on the day's largest trading turnover after falling 7.1% in the last trading session on Wednesday before the Purim holiday. Parent company B Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:BCOM; TASE: BCOM) fell another 9.77% today after falling 41.56% last Wednesday after announcing that it was halting debt repayments.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.61% Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.82% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.82%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.64%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.55% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.10%.

Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publications of its 2018 financial results. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2.01% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.69%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.67%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.16% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.4%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

