Sun: Big banks boost TASE

6 Sep, 2020 18:40
The big banks and Maytronics led the market higher today but Teva and Perrigo both declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,342.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,371.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.43%, to 471.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 358.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 977.90 million in equities and NIS 1.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.089% on Friday at NIS 3.371/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.322% higher, at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.32% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.30%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.81%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.60% after sustrianing a cyberaatack and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.11%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.38% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 6, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

