Sun: Big banks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.21%, to 1,342.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,371.06 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.43%, to 471.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 358.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 977.90 million in equities and NIS 1.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.089% on Friday at NIS 3.371/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.322% higher, at NIS 3.994/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.32% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.30%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.81%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index Today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.60% after sustrianing a cyberaatack and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.11%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.38% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.38%.

