Sun: Big banks lead strong TASE gains

23 Aug, 2020 19:03
Leumi led the market higher today but Teva and Maytronics declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.38%, to 1,413.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.49%, to 1,438.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.76%, to 497.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 358.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 652 million in equities and NIS 1.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate up 0.059 on Friday at NIS 3.404/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.047% higher, at NIS 4.032/€.

On the market, Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.70%.ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rosde 3.60% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.08%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.90%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.83%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.56% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 23, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

