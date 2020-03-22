search
Sun: Big banks push TASE to renewed steep falls

22 Mar, 2020 18:15
The big banks and Delek fell hard today but Teva and NICE Systems rose strongly.

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange resumed their steep declines today led by the big banks. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.88%, to 1,182.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.99%, to 1,115.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.85%, to 276.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.90%, to 323.56 points. Turnover was very high for a Sunday, totaling NIS 1.33 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 2.335% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.597/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.661% lower, at NIS 3.871/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 20.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 8.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 5.36%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.55%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 9.18%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 15.44% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 11.20%. <ahref="http://www.icl-group.com/" target="new">Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.71%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 6.15%, Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 4.04% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG: TASE: ENOG) rose 7%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 22, 2020

