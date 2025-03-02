Sun: Camtek leads TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 2,456.33 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 2,533,50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 468.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 400.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 814.5 million in equities and NIS 1.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.041% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.590/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.312% higher, at NIS 3.734/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) led the market today, falling 2.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.14% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.02%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.21%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 0.45%, and BIG Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 2.04%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.85% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.07%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2025.

