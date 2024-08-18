Sun: Ceasefire hopes fuel TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to 2,065.73 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.59% to 2051.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39% to 411.48 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 384.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 718.6 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.861% on Friday, at NIS 3.683/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.068% lower at NIS 4.048/€.

On the market, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.14% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.17%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.46% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.86%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.97%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.50%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.43% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62%.